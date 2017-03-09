Carolyn White Bailey

She was an active member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church for the past 40 years. She served the Lord by participating in the choir, children’s ministry, and started the Hearts and Hands outreach ministry which created knitting, crochet and sewing projects for the sick and elderly.

Carolyn enjoyed a lifetime love of children and teaching. She began her career as a school teacher at Temple Star Elementary School. She took several years away from work to raise her 3 children. During this time, she established the Children’s Day Care at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. She then returned to ETSU where she earned her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She then worked with children with disabilities or developmental delays at ETSU’s TEIS, Tennessee Early Intervention System, for 13 years. Carolyn was also a CASA volunteer where she was an advocate for abused and neglected children.

She spent her retirement working at the Carriage House with her friend Terri Jones and her circle of friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Keene and Mildred White of Kingsport; brother, James K. White, Jr.; and sister, Susan White Fox.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Bailey; son, Richard Hicks and wife, Renee; son, Will Bailey and wife, Angela; and daughter, Beth Bailey Nye and husband, Rob; eight grandchildren, Lachlan Bailey, Elizabeth Bailey, Patrick Bailey, Joshua Hicks, Zachary Hicks, Molly Hicks, Jacob Nye and Hannah Nye; brother, Robert “Bob” White and wife, Sheila; and brother, Richard White and wife, Anne.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Rusty Taylor and Rev. Richie Hayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mike Bailey, Jonathon Bailey, Neal Faulkner, Efferd Barrett, Johnny Travis, and Howard “Peanut” Townsend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Carolyn White Bailey.