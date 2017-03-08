logo

Stephen Gregory Mullins

• Today at 10:28 AM

Stephen Gregory Mullins, 63, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at NCH Healthcare of Johnson City following an extended illness.

Steve graduated from Lynn View High School and East Tennessee State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster Noel Mullins and Mabel Kate (Hutson) Mullins; a brother, Foster Noel Mullins, Jr.

Survivors include: four brothers, Charles (Rita) Mullins of Morehead City, NC, Dennis Wayne (Marsha) Mullins of Kingsport, Gary (Paula) Mullins of Jupiter, FL and Jeffery (Barbara) Mullins of Forest, VA; a sister Karen (Mack) Price of Church Hill; several nephews and nieces that were very special to Steve.

No services scheduled at this time but a family memorial to be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com. 

Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Mullins family. (423) 282-1521