Stephen Gregory Mullins

Steve graduated from Lynn View High School and East Tennessee State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster Noel Mullins and Mabel Kate (Hutson) Mullins; a brother, Foster Noel Mullins, Jr.

Survivors include: four brothers, Charles (Rita) Mullins of Morehead City, NC, Dennis Wayne (Marsha) Mullins of Kingsport, Gary (Paula) Mullins of Jupiter, FL and Jeffery (Barbara) Mullins of Forest, VA; a sister Karen (Mack) Price of Church Hill; several nephews and nieces that were very special to Steve.

No services scheduled at this time but a family memorial to be held at a later date.

