Mitzie Caudill Thomas

She was Teacher’s Aide for the Big Stone Gap Elementary School for a number of years. She was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, where she loved flower designing and was known in the community for her beautiful arrangements that she made for the John Fox, Jr. House. She was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odus and Juanita (Roberts) Caudill.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Ray Thomas; three children, Timothy Carl Thomas and wife, Ellen, and Daphne Thomas Fitzpatrick, both of Big Stone Gap, and Chad Nathaniel Thomas and wife, Michelle of Keokee, VA; three grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas, Jessee Thomas and Emily Thomas; one sister, Twyla Lane and husband, Larry of Big Stone Gap; one brother, Anson Caudill of Palm Springs, CA; and one nephew, Seth Herron.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating.

Graveside services will be private, American Legion Cemetery.

