Margaret Horton

Mrs. Horton was a lifelong resident of Hawkins and Sullivan Counties and was a member of West Ridge Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen E. (Bug) Horton; parents, Clyde Zachary, Sr. and Hassie Bledsoe Osborne; Twin brother and sister, Clyde Osborne, Jr., and Betty Osborne.

She is survived by two Sons, Chris Owen Horton, Mount Carmel; Mitchell Clyde and Sonia Horton, Sneedville; five Grandchildren, Erika Horton, Caleb Horton, Caitlin Yount, Chloe Yount and Ava Horton; two great grandchildren, Syler Shupe and Hayden Shupe; two brother, Paul B. Osborne, Bend, Oregon and Gene Osborne (Pat) of Kingsport, TN; sister, Jerushia Kinsler, Dayton, Ohio; step-mother Hazel Osborne and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

Services will be conducted Wednesday at 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Morelock and Rev. Buster Jarvis officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Rick Horton, Landon Horton, Jody Horton, Caleb Horton, Joel Shupe and Albert Marion.

