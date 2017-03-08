Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, traveling, latch hooking rugs, gardening and visiting her family.

Mrs. Rossetti attended Bass Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rossetti; parents, Frank and Julia Tauber and her sister, Rose Farkas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gina Rossetti and wife, Roseann; sons, Christopher Rossetti and wife, Sophia, Vince Rossetti, David Rossetti and wife, Tina, Keith Rossetti and wife, Demaris, Shawn Rossetti and wife, Sarah; brothers, Frank Tauber and wife, Fran, Ernie Tauber and wife, Cheryl; sixteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; special friends, Brenda Jones and Dawn Light.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Rossetti and Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. Special music will be provided by Alicia Dean.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Margaret’s honor be made to, Wellmont Hospice, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to, Dr. Kevin Misischia; his nurse, Carrie Walker; Advance Home Care nurses, Pam and Amanda; Wellmont Hospice House nurses, staff and volunteers.

The care of Margaret Ann Rossetti and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.