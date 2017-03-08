Lula Mae Ely

Lula was a member of Fleenor’s Chapel Missionary Baptist church for over 70 years. She was a loving and caring homemaker and a beloved member of her community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mollie Sargent; husband, Earnest Ray Ely; son, Larry Daniel Ely, his wife Sarah Jane and their daughter Tonya; daughter, Mary Irene Gibson; grandson, Terry Hunter, Sr.; great-grandson, Billy J. Couch; two brothers, George Sargent and Daniel Fields; four sisters, Roxie Sargent, Virginia King, Lucille Ely and Sarepta Alice Large.

She is survived by her daughter, Delma Thomas of Kingsport, TN; two sisters, Irene Gann of Dandridge, TN and Joyce Hampton of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, John Sargent of Dandridge, TN; six grandchildren, David Garrett, Lisa Harvey, Steven Gibson, Donna Jackson, Chris Thomas and Bobby David Ely; fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.

