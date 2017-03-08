logo

James E. Cline

• Today at 4:53 PM

James E. Cline, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. He was born January 25th, 1930 in St. Joe County, Indiana, the son of the late Raymond Cline and Viola Pfeiffer Cline. Mr. Cline worked in the construction business and after retirement, he worked at Food City on Eastman Road. He was a charter member of Christ Fellowship Church. He is also preceded in death by his wife Janett Cline, brother; Forrest Cline and sister Phyllis Stiver.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Cline, son; William J. Cline and wife Darla, several nieces and nephews

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, March10, 2017 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Greg DePriest, 260 Victory Lane, Kingsport, TN 37664. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Indian Path Hospital and Wexford House for their loving care of our Dad.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit www.Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.