James E. Cline

He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Cline, son; William J. Cline and wife Darla, several nieces and nephews

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, March10, 2017 at Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor Greg DePriest, 260 Victory Lane, Kingsport, TN 37664. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Indian Path Hospital and Wexford House for their loving care of our Dad.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit www.Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.