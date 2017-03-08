Edsel Robert Dotson

Edsel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, was a retired employee of Arcadia Graphics and was a veteran of The US Army serving during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ruth Dotson, his parents, W. O. and Esther Davidson Dotson, sisters, Tennie V. (Tudy) Barrett and Edna Larkin, and brothers, Jay Dotson and William J. Dotson.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Jo Ozarki (Scott) ; his sister, Thelma (Sis) Alley; granddaughter, Amanda Grace Davis.

Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence.

Services will be conducted Friday at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Amy Yeary Holmes officiating.

Entombment services will be held Saturday at 10:00 A. M. at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military rights will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3-265 Honor Guard. Those desiring to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Billy Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse @samaritanspurse.org or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dotson family.