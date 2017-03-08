logo

Danny Earl Browning

Danny Earl Browning, 56, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haskel and Betty Browning, and sister, Tammy Lane.

Danny is survived by his wife, Mary Mellon Browning of Norton, VA; two sons, Josh Browning, Seth Browning both of Norton, VA; granddaughter, Alex Carroll; grandson, Jacob Carroll; brother, Craig Browning of Exeter, VA; two sisters, Kim Hylton of Big Stone Gap, VA, Jennifer Garrett of Kingsport, TN.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 pm Friday, March 10 at the Roy A. Green

Funeral Home Chapel for family and close friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com. 