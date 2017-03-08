Cynthia “Cindy” Cox Leonard

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Pam Cox. She is survived by her loving husband Nathaniel H. Leonard, step children Cathy Hubbard and husband Billy, Dwayne Leonard and wife Vickey, Tiffany Wilson and husband Ray, six step grandchildren, sisters Beverly Tasker and husband Larry, Cyndi McCall and husband Richard, brother Matthew D. Cox, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Leonard will be held 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Tasker, Matthew Tasker, Charles Tasker, Billy Hubbard, Will Hubbard and Ray Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Leonard and Lyndon Leonard.

