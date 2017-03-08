Charlotte J. Hicks

Charlotte was a naturally gifted painter. She also loved to play the guitar and sing. She was a dedicated Christian and was of the United Methodist faith.

Charlotte leaves behind to mourn her passing her daughter: Suzie Padilla and husband Patrick of Kingsport, Tennessee; one brother: Billy Hayes and wife Patricia of Knoxville, Tennessee and a host of other family and friends.

Charlotte will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

The family has requested no flowers to be sent.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Hicks family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.