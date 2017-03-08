logo

Charlotte J. Hicks

KINGSPORT - Charlotte J. Hicks of Kingsport, departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Holston Manor being 84 years, 2 months and 10 days of age. Charlotte was born December 25, 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert Hayes and the late Nola Beeler Hayes. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Paul S. Hicks who preceded her in death after over 50 years of marriage. In addition to her beloved husband and parents she is preceded in death by her two brothers: Allen Hayes and Charlie Hayes.

Charlotte was a naturally gifted painter. She also loved to play the guitar and sing. She was a dedicated Christian and was of the United Methodist faith.

Charlotte leaves behind to mourn her passing her daughter: Suzie Padilla and husband Patrick of Kingsport, Tennessee; one brother: Billy Hayes and wife Patricia of Knoxville, Tennessee and a host of other family and friends.

Charlotte will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

The family has requested no flowers to be sent.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. 