Burlin Eugene “Gene” Fletcher

Gene went to school in Nicklesville, Virginia. In 1952 Gene joined the United States Air Force and served his country faithfully until 1956. After separating from the Air Force, Gene accepted a position with The Eastman Chemical Company where he worked until retirement in 1987 after 29 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Gene began work on the domestic mission field, traveling for over 12 years with the Mapp Christian Organization, rebuilding churches and helping others. On December 22, 2006 he was united in marriage to Betty League Fletcher. Gene was a Christian man and a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon since 1968. Gene was a kind and humble man and a man who loved the Lord. He enjoyed spending his time taking long walks and hunting and fishing.

Gene leaves behind to mourn his passing his loving wife of 10 years Betty L. Fields Fletcher; three sons: Randall “Rooster” Fletcher and wife Karen of Coldsprings, Texas, Kenneth Fletcher and wife Heidi of Atlanta, Georgia and Rayford Fletcher and wife Cyrena of Kingsport, Tennessee; one brother: Rev. Darrell Fletcher and wife Jeanette of Nicklesville, Virginia; one sister: Catherine Ford and husband Sam of Fall Branch, Tennessee; two step-children: Dennis Fields and wife Lora of Kingsport, Tennessee and Christie Myers and husband John of Jonesborough, Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Violet Fletcher of Kingsport Tennessee and Shirley Fletcher of Church Hill, Tennessee; eight grandchildren: Nathan Fletcher, Kenny Fletcher, Luke Fletcher, Katie Fletcher, Ben Fletcher, Ksenia Fletcher, Catrina Fletcher, and Cora Fletcher; two step grandchildren: Jessica Myers and Erica Myers.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Mr. Gene Fletcher will be conducted on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Dave Phillips officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life I at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 with the deacons of Indian Springs Baptist Church serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour at 2:00 P.M. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011, or Indian Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, or Alliance Defense Fund 15100 N. 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85260

A special thank you to Bristol Wellmont Hospital and Amedisys Hospice for all the kindness they have shown. To a very special brother-in-law Jim Light and wife Mary for their constant help during Gene’s illness and to his nephew Josh Light, who was always being there.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Crawford family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.