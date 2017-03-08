logo

no avatar

Betty “Boop” Eidson Madison

• Today at 9:38 AM

KINGSPORT - Betty “Boop” Eidson Madison, age 67, of Kingsport, went home to sing in Heaven’s choir, on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital. Betty had a passion for music and enjoyed singing and dancing. In addition to her music, she loved to travel with her husband in their RV. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and never met a stranger. Her family was most important and she will be greatly missed by all who love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Eidson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dale Madison; daughter, Melissa Millsap (Jody); son, Randall Dykes (Teresa); step-daughters, Crystal Madison and Stephanie Madison; grandchildren, Ashley Millsap, Hunter Millsap and Skylar Dykes; sisters, Wanda Davidson (Gary), Doris Price (Johnny) and Marcella Eidson; brother, Larry Eidson (Angela); special pet dog, Boomerang; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be private with the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Madison family.