Paul Henry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jo Ann; his children, Charles and wife, Judy, Cathy, Linda and husband, Greg, Robert and wife, Teresa; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; a brother, Eddie Henry and wife, Shirley; a sister-in-law, Dot Henry along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (March 7, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Weber City or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (March 7, 2017) at 7 p.m. at the church with Dr. Lester Morelock and Pastor Dean Smith, officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and Josh Taylor. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday (March 8, 2017) at Holston View Cemetery with his grandsons serving as pallbearers. The JOY class from First Baptist Church of Weber City will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:20 a.m. to go in procession.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Henry family.