Katie was a loving and kind hearted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was an encourager to all. She loved animals and going to the “shore”. Her hobbies included scrapbooking and making candy. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family.

She earned her B.A. Degree in Social Work from Kutztown State College, Kutztown, PA. She was a Social Worker for Frontier Health for over twenty years. She was presently employed as a Customer Service Representative for AT&T for over ten years.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Serena.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jessica Pagans (Wesley Pagans, Jr.); sons, Randy Serena, Charles “Harley” Baker (Rebekah); granddaughter, Harper Baker; father, William Krause; sisters, Jean Goodale (B.J.) and Julie Krause; brother, Doug Krause (Kibby); sister-in-law, Cindy Serena-Elliot (Eric); several nieces and nephews also survive.

There will be a Gathering of Remembrance from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2017 in The Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Katie’s honor be made to a local animal shelter.

The care of Kathryn “Katie” Serena and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.