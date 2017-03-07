Jerry C. Manis

He was preceded in death by his father, Conner Manis, and brother, Don Manis.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Manis, children, Melissa Peeples (Bob), Shawn Manis (Teresa), Kayla Manis, and Cheyenne Manis, 6 grandsons, Michael Gillenwater (Jessi), Adam Gillenwater, Tryston Manis, Ethan Manis, Evan Manis and Colton Redden, mother, Irene Manis, sister, Elizabeth Lewis, 2 brothers, Jimmy Manis (Debbie), and Keith Manis (Virginia), several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday (3/7/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Keith Manis and Rev. Jimmy Manis officiating. Hawkins County Color and Tennessee Army National Guard will conduct Military graveside services 2:00 pm Wednesday (3/8/17) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com