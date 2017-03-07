Edward “Tubby” Hurley Mullins

He was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and a retired coal miner. He loved hunting, fishing, music and his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Mullins; brothers, Albert Mullins, Jr., Doug Mullins, Rodney Mullins, Gary Mullins and Ronnie Neal Mullins; and sister, Wilma Barry.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Nora Ann Mullins; three sons, Timithy Mullins and wife Barbara Mullins of Dungannon, Tony Mullins and wife Alice of Norton and Jonathan “Rabbit” Mullins and wife Anni of Coeburn; four grandsons, Timothy Pilkenton “T.J.” of Wise, Josh Mullins of Weber City, Brandon Mullins of Norton and Jacob Mullins of Coeburn; granddaughter, Whitney Mullins of Wise; his mother, Nannie Beverly of Pound; sisters, Loren Mathias of Pound, Loritta Phillips of Weber City and Sue Smith of Martinsville; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Edward “Tubby” Mullins will be conducted at 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Joel Cantrell officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till time of services at 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 9, 2017 in the Baker Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.