Betty J. Carmack

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Carmack, parents, Willie and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Fields, sisters, Mary Lee Helton, Elsie Stapleton, and Ethel Jeter, brothers, Robert Fields, Homer Fields and Grady Fields.

She is survived by daughter, Debbie Carmack, sons, Dwayne Carmack, Gary Carmack and Brian Carmack, 9 grandchildren, Tisha Carmack, Blake Mayes, Christopher Carmack, Aleshia Carmack, Gary Brent Carmack, Kelsey Carmack, Devon Carmack, Kari Carmack, and Billie Jean Carmack, great grandchildren, Logan Long, Austin Lawson, Evan Lawson, Aaliyah Spears, Teagan Spears, Brody Spears, Presliee Hice, Elijah Carmack, Isaiah Carmack, Elijah Hardy, and Joshua Wright, brothers, Willie Jr. Fields, Earl Fields, Jack Fields, Raymond Fields, Kenneth Fields and Roger Fields, special cousin and friend, Shirley Linkous, Makayla Owens.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday (3/9/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday (3/10/17) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.