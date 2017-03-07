He was born in Gate City, VA on April 1, 1929, and was the son of the late Lloyd “Chug” D. and Trula Bradshaw Arnold. Other than his parents Curtis “Curt “was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jane Tipton Arnold; brothers, Rhea, Emory, and L.G. “Buck” Arnold; a sister Lucille Bishop. He was an avid gardener and bee keeper. He retired from General Shale as a maintenance mechanic in 1991. Curtis “Curt “served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Arnold is survived by a daughter, Lisa Arnold, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great great-nieces, and great great-nephews. He left a great wealth of good neighbors and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Johnny R. Duncan and Bro. Jerry Hensley officiating. Music will be provided by Edens Trio.

Curtis “Curt” will be laid to rest Wednesday, March 8, 2016 at 1:00 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #3/265 and Virginia National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM Pallbearers will be Bill Pa Tipton, Brandon Hensley, Scott Hensley, Brad Lewis, David Perkins, Jared Dockery, Dwain Arnold, and Dennis Winston. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gilliam, Kenny Dingus, Phil Edens, Junior Sturgill, Dennis Bray, and Jarrod Adams.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Mike and Theresa Gilliam for providing special care for him and also Wellmont Hospice Caregivers, James, Brandy, Iva, Skye, Doreen, and Allison.

