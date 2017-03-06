Nell Ruth Shorter

Ms. Shorter was preceded in death by her father and former sheriff, Matt Lawson, and mother, Nancy Virginia Sutton Lawson; also, by nine brothers and sisters and a grandson, Paul Rogers.

Ms. Shorter is survived by her children, Paul Davis (Barbara) of Rogersville, Martha Lamplugh (Wayne) of Kingsport, and Nancy Byrd (Ted) of Evensville, TN. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Barker; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Rogersville or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.