He was of the Baptist Faith, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired Pharmacist and an avid farmer.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fayette and Susan Nash Stallard and John and Mattie Smith; his mother, Evelyn Stallard Smith; his father, Robert Ernest Smith; a brother, Garry Stallard Smith; and brother-in-law, Roger Apple.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Flanary Smith; daughter, Kelly Summer Smith; grandson, Richard Wilson “Bukie” Reeves; step-mother, Jan Slade Smith of Richlands, VA; brother, Paul Edward Smith and wife Jackie of Paint Lick, VA; two sisters, Virginia Carol Smith Hart and husband Mike of Richlands, VA and Ellen Smith Apple of Honaker, VA; special cousin, Ray Couch and wife Linda; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Larry E. Smith will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Jimmy Mitchell officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the Nash Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nash Cemetery Fund, Debbie Steele, 10428 Coeburn Mountain Road, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.