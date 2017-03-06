logo

Betty Jo Bernard Light

• Today at 12:23 PM

ROGERSVILLE - Betty Jo Bernard Light, age 74, of Beech Creek Community went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2017 surrounded by her family. Betty was a faithful Christian who served the Lord from her youth. She was of the Baptist faith and used her beautiful voice for the Lord her entire life. Betty was a song leader at the Old Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church for many years and later sang in the choir at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. She loved life and enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Betty retired from Hawkins County Board of Education and UETHDA after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Light; son, Scotty Light; parents, Samuel Earl and Gennie Taylor Bernard; sisters, Frances Lee Bernard and Dorothy Morelock; brother, Gerald Dean Bernard.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Leisa Matthews and husband, Trevor of Church Hill; the joy and lights of her life - granddaughters, Ashley Roberts and Kendra Roberts of Church Hill; her companion and faithful caregiver, Jim Roten of Rogersville; brothers, James Bernard of Rogersville, Fred Bernard and wife, Linda, of Rogersville; Ted Bernard and wife, Tonya of Kingsport; a host of loving nieces and nephews and many, many friends; grandson, J. R. Light. Many thanks to Amedisys, Erica Hicks, Paula Garland and Tom Edwards.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Bobby Bernard and Rev. Jack Morelock officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Light family.