BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ricky Aaron Dorton, 57, passed away at his residence on March 4, 2017. He was born on March 24, 1959, to Verna M. Dorton and the late G.B. (Buddy) Dorton. Ricky had a big and loving heart and was a friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father G.B. (Buddy), Dorton; his brothers Gary Dorton and Garnie Dorton, Jr.; and a special uncle James Elmer Dorton.

Ricky is survived by his children Ricky Aaron Dorton II and Alexis Dawn Dorton; his mother Verna M. Dorton, all of Big Stone Gap, VA; his sisters, Janice (Bobby) Wines, Kingsport, TN, Bobbie (James) Sweeney, Johnson City, TN, Norma (Ronnie) Calhoun, Big Stone Gap, VA, and Wanda (David) Parsons, Dryden, VA; grandchildren Erin Cadence Dorton and Ryleigh Danielle Dorton, Big Stone Gap, VA.

The family would like to thank his two special friends Johnny Rogers and Tina Pierson.

The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will follow with Reverend David Dillon officiating. The Dillon Family will be providing the music as well as a congregational song in Ricky’s honor.

An informal graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Hall Cemetery in the Stanleytown Community.

An online guest register is available for the Dorton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ricky Aaron Dorton, Sr.