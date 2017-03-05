Henry Ecker

He joined the Marines in April 1941, and served in the South Pacific during WWII where he earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of Okinawa.

He married Jewel Irene Crary on January 26, 1946, and together they raised two children, Bruce and Glenn.

Henry and Irene moved to Scott County in 1978 where he began farming and loved it. He also enjoyed hunting, identifying and eating mushrooms and spending time with his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Irene.

He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Jeanette) Ecker, Nickelsville, VA, and Glenn Ecker, Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren Karianne (Mark ) Counts and Craig Ecker; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa Kusant and Hilda Hewitt.

He will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Collins officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Addington Frame Cemetery, on Addington Frame Road, Nickelsville VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family has requested everyone meet at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.

