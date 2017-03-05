David Allen Dykes

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Hattie Dykes; maternal grandfather; June Trent.

Survivors include his sons, Dillon Dykes, Dakota Dykes, and Devan Dykes; parents, Jerry and Charlotte Dykes; brothers, Scottie Dykes and wife Lisa and their children, Daniel Dykes and wife Carrie; niece, Breanna Dykes; fiancé, Stephanie Ward; grandmother, Kathleen Trent; lifetime best friend, Travis Birchfield; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm on Monday, March 6, 2017 at First Freewill Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will follow at 8pm with Dr. Chris Crabtree and Bro. Chris Castle officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Christian Bend Cemetery. Chris Birchfield, Travis Birchfield, Randy Dixon, Roger Dykes, Brent Whitmore, and Brian Boggs will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Church Hill Rescue Squad. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:15pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Dykes Family.