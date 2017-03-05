Amanda Chappell Jones

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Nannie Lou Arnold, grandmother, Nadine Gardner, grandfather, Freeman Chappell, father-in-law, Allen Jones and grandfather, Frank Henegar.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Jones of the home, daughters, Kira and Keaten Dishner of the home, mother Teresa Henegar and husband David of Rogersville, father, David Chappell, Half-sister, Taylor Chappell and half-brother, Bayla Chappell, grandparents, Robert and Shirley Arnold, Faye Henegar, Ruth Jones, mother-in-law, Sharon Jones, sister-in-law, Tomara Groot and husband Tom , step-brother, Wesley Henegar and step-sister, Shonda Calton.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Monday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm Monday in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Fred Holcomb, Rev. Matt Patterson and Rev. John North officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Tuesday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Groot, J.T. Bruner, Bill Smith, Mike Arnold, Josiah Holcomb and Noah Holcomb. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10 am to leave in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Liberty Baptist Church of Church Hill.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kirsten and the staff of the Avalon Hospice of Kingsport.

To leave an online message for the Jones family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Jones family.