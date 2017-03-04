logo

ROGERSVILLE - Tom Eidson, age 90, of Rogersville, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center. He attended Liberty Hill Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Eidson and Ruby Mable McCool Eidson; two sisters, Ethel Fisher and Anna Ruth Eidson; brother, Edward Lee Eidson.

Tom is survived by three brothers, John Eidson and wife Betty, Bobby Eidson, and Jr. Eidson and wife Beatrice; sister, Louise Laster; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Courtney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.