Tom Eidson

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Eidson and Ruby Mable McCool Eidson; two sisters, Ethel Fisher and Anna Ruth Eidson; brother, Edward Lee Eidson.

Tom is survived by three brothers, John Eidson and wife Betty, Bobby Eidson, and Jr. Eidson and wife Beatrice; sister, Louise Laster; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Courtney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.