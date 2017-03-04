Orgie D. (Buck) Jones, Jr.

Daddy worked in Peoria at Pabst Brewery for 29 years until it shut down. He was a Union Steward and worked in the Bottle House. He then worked at Delfarm, Lowell’s, Phar-Mor and Super Liquors as Liquor Manager. Customers would go to his check-out line even though they could check out in a quicker line. He gave each customer a warm smile and individual attention.

Daddy loved to hunt and fish and we have great memories of going to Portage Lake in Minnesota catching Pike, Walleye, and Crappie. He was a proud member of Grandview Lodge #1112 AF&AM in Peoria and Abbas Grotto in East Peoria.

Daddy had a stroke 7 years ago that forever changed his life, paralyzing his right side and affecting his speech. We know he is in Heaven now and no longer in pain.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy W. Bish and Eva G. Shipley. He is survived by his wife Linda Jones, 2 daughters, Terri McInturff (Rocky), Church Hill, TN, and Joy Muir (Todd), Mapleton, Ill., one son, David D. Jones (Jonesy), Crab Orchard, KY, brother Bobby J. Jones (Donna), Peoria, Ill, sisters Beryl Bowman (Jim) and Marion Byrd both of Kingsport, TN, 3 grandchildren, Kyndall Jones, Trey McInturff (Brittani), Lacey McInturff; 1 great granddaughter, Mattie McInturff and a great grandson due in May.

His funeral was held at Woodland Chapel with burial at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, Ill.

Condolences and memories may be shared through www.Davison-Fulton.com.