She is survived by her son Ronell Deadrick, three brothers Gary, Andre and Michael. Four sisters , Donna Kay, Jackie, Jeannie and Charlotte and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Monday March 6, 2017 at Central Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Mitchell Crest Cemetery Rogersville, TN. Online condolenances may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice

Professional service and care of Ms. India K. Releford and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971