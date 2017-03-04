David Andrew Livesay

David was born in Kingsport to the late Lilly Reed and Dan Andrew Livesay. Early in life he met his soulmate, Diane, while working at Oakwood Grocery store off Eastman Road. It was love at first site for David and one year later married the girl of his dreams.

He enjoyed playing gospel music in a band touring the US. David had a talent and love for music. So much so he opened and operated New Hope Recordings studio in Church Hill for over 30 years where he worked with many Gospel groups. He played the rhythm guitar, electric guitar, and bass.

David spent his time outside of the studio traveling with Diane. He was a very caring soul who loved helping people. He was a born again Christian who attended several churches over the years. He is now at peace with his Savior. Those he left behind will miss him greatly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan Andrew and Lilly Reed Livesay; sisters, Madaline Grear, Sue Crain; nephews, Jeff and Dwayne Tipton;

He is survived by his soulmate, Diane Caldwell and their baby girl Fluffy; sister, Faye and husband Mike Boggs; brother-in-laws, Roger Crain (of the late Sue Crain), John Grear (of the late Madaline Grear); niece, Pam Stewart; two great nephews, Brock and Blake Stewart;

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday March 6th from 4pm to 7pm at Trinity Memorial Center's Chapel (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, Tn). A funeral service will follow at 7pm with Jonathan Lovelace of the Promise Apostolic Church officiating. The Rejoicing Voices, Annie Porter, and Joann Compton, and Brian Burchfield will provide the special music. Those attending are requested to wear grey in memory of Brain Cancer Awareness.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 7th at 10am at Longs Bend Cemetery in Surgoinsville, Tennessee (off Rimer Road) with Leb Thornburg of Orebank Central Baptist Church will officiate. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery.

Pallbearers are Roger Poore, Wayne McNutt, Steve Powers, Eugene Larkey, Mack Lane, Ken Gillenwater, and Steve Benton.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.