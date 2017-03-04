Chris Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Brooke Yoakley Harvey; step son, Zaylan Yoakley; brother, Logan Harvey; sister, Hayley Harvey; step-brothers, Tyler Ford, Aaron Ford, William Davis; mother, Christina Ford and husband, J.D.; Father, Jerry Harvey and wife, Angela; grandparents, Donna Gillenwater and husband, Norman, Rhonda Tester and husband, Tony along with several special cousins, uncles, aunts, and many great friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday (March 5, 2017) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may call anytime at the residence of the father, 1032 Fairview Avenue in Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Leonard Dixon and Rev. Charles Thacker, officiating. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Harvey family.