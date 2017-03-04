She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Rector; mother, Mildred Rector; brother, Kyle Rector; and father, Paul Rector; and brother, Pete Cowden.

Cathy is survived by her sisters, Jean Hawk, Lois Johnson, Janice Rector, and Betty Hart and husband William; brother, Joe Rector; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Fink Cemetery.

Special thanks to the great staff at Green Valley Developmental Center/Comcare for their dedication in taking care of Cathy.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Cathy Rector.