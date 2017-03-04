Betty Jo Bernard Light

She is survived by her loving daughter, Leisa Matthews and husband, Trevor of Church Hill; the joy and lights of her life - granddaughters, Ashley Roberts and Kendra Roberts of Church Hill; her companion and faithful caregiver, Jim Roten of Rogersville; brothers, James Bernard of Rogersville, Fred Bernard and wife, Linda, of Rogersville; Ted Bernard and wife, Tonya of Kingsport; a host of loving nieces and nephews and many, many friends; grandson, J. R. Light. Many thanks to Amedisys, Erica Hicks, Paula Garland and Tom Edwards.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Bobby Bernard and Rev. Jack Morelock officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Light family.