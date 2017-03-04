“Hack” was a loving and caring man who would do anything for any one. He truly enjoyed life to the fullest. His hobbies included auto mechanics, gardening and playing baseball.

Mr. Vaughn retired from the J.P Stevens Company in the Maintenance Division following thirty-eight years of service. He was an active member of Oakwood Forest Christian Church where he served as a Deacon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deloris E. Ferguson Vaughn; brother, Ralph Vaughn; sisters, Lucille Vaughn Crawford and Virginia Vaughn Gott.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, June Begley Brickey Vaughn; sons, David Haskell Vaughn (Yolanda), Terry Lynn Vaughn (Diane); step-daughter, Lisa Brickey Darnell (Wayne); step-son, Gary Allen Brickey; sister, Kathleen Brewer (Fred); grandchildren, Shane Christopher Vaughn (Lulu), Leslie Lynn Brooks (Thomas), Nicole Lopez and Eric Vaughn; step-grandchildren, Brittany Cordell, Jennie Flanary and Makaylah Darnell; seven great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews and his special pet, Benji.

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Oakwood Forest Christian Church, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Marlin Jaynes officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, March 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of the Good Shepherd. Elders and Deacons of Oakwood Forest Christian Church will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mr. Vaughn’s honor be made to, Oakwood Forest Christian Church, 1713 East Sevier Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The care of A.H. “Hack” Vaughn and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.