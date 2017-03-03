logo

no avatar

Vester Fields, Jr.

• Today at 4:14 PM

NORTON, VA – Vester “Junior” Fields, Jr., 67, died Friday, March 3, 2017 at Norton Community Hospital following an extended illness. A son of the late Vester Fields, Sr. and Myrtle Brummitt Fields, he was a lifelong resident of the Norton area. Junior worked for Super Service Garage in Norton as a body repairman and painter for over thirty years. He was an avid fisherman and was very devoted to his family whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Sexton Fields, his sisters, Katherine Absher and Brenda Blanton, and a brother, Jerry Fields.

He is survived by his sons, Tony Fields and Tracy Fields and his wife, Cheryl, his grandsons: Dustin, Nathan, Noah, and Austin Fields, and Brayden Lee and Ryleigh Scott; his brother, Bobby Fields and his wife, Rita, his sisters: Betty Mullins, Connie VanWinkle, Trena Greear and her husband, Emmett, Norma Bennett and her husband Cecil, his brother-in-law, Darrell Absher, his “special sons”, Chris Absher and Jeff Keith, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 PM Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM Monday, March 6, 2017, in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Robert Fultz, Jr., the Reverend Roger Jenkins, and Dr. Tom Renfro officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Gap Cemetery.