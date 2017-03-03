Vada Mae Jones Bennett

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Enoch and Emily Azalee Jones; sisters, Juanita (Henry) Bowery, Anna (Roy) Petry, Mary Jones and Faye Roslan; brothers, Claude (Charlotte) Jones and Mickey Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fred Bennett; children, Danny (Cheryl) Bennett and Regina (Brance) Hagood; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Steffey, Aaron Bennett, Kristen (Grant) Morgan, and Ethan Hagood; great grandchildren, Jayleigh and Maela Steffey; sisters, Jean (Bill) Martin, Judy (Michael) Gage; brother, Jack (Doris) Jones; brother-in-law, Mike Roslan; and sister-in-law, Linda Jones Bryson.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Paula Garland, Erica Hicks and Amedisys Hospice. A special thank you to Melissa Thurman for her care and support.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Anderson and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.