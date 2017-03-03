A funeral service to commemorate the life of Mr. Scott Donald ‘Don” Sneed will be conducted on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Sneed family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.