Rev. Warren Wattenbarger

Rev. Wattenbarger had resided in Rossville for the past five years and previously lived in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as a minister in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church for over 60 years, having served in all areas of the conference in 14 appointments. His passions in life were serving his God, his family, and his church, and he was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grayson & Maggie Wattenbarger of Niota, Tennessee.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Mildred Fairchild Wattenbarger; children, Kathy (Terry) Martin, Gray, TN, Mark Wattenbarger, Rossville, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Kristen Martin, Molly Martin, Gray Wattenbarger, & Leigh Wattenbarger; brother, Ogle (Louise) Wattenbager; sister, Hazel (Fred) Hicks, all of the Athens, TN area; thirteen nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rogersville, Tennessee. Rev. Wattenbarger will lie-in-state Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour at the church. Rev. Gary Grogg will officiate and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Rogersville.

A special thank you is extended to those who lovingly cared for Rev. Wattenbarger at NHC, Rossville for the past few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Broome Funeral Home, 513 E. Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee.

Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville, GA.