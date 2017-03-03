Pebble Lorene Kinsler

She is survived by son Earl Kinsler and wife Ruth Ann of Jasper, VA; daughters, Shirley Smith and husband Ronnie of Derby, VA, Faye Ford of Derby, Linda Thomas and husband Larry of Stonega, Janice Boggs and husband James of Wise, VA, Karen Buell and husband David of Dryden, VA; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; special friend Tressia Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church. Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Rev. Roy Smith officiating with John Tull assisting. Graveside services will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.