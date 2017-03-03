logo

Orgie D. (Buck) Jones, Jr.

January 28, 2017

Peoria, Ill- Orgie D. (Buck) Jones, Jr., 83, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria, Ill. He was born July 31, 1933 in Kingsport, TN to Orgie D. and Rilla (Wilson) Jones. Our dad had a personality bigger than life and was definitely blessed with the gift of gab. He had many friends from all his adventures in the full life he led. He was a very honest and sincere man who taught us kids those same values, to be honest and to treat others with respect. Daddy could horse-trade, charm you, and make you laugh. He always had a story to tell or a smile to give. He was just an awesome and loving person who did not know a stranger.

Daddy worked in Peoria at Pabst Brewery for 29 years until it shut down. He was a Union Steward and worked in the Bottle House. He then worked at Delfarm, Lowell’s, Phar-Mor and Super Liquors and Liquor Manager. Customers would go to his check-out line even though they could check out in a quicker line. He gave each customer a warm smile and individual attention.

Daddy loved to hunt and fish and we have great memories of going to Portage Lake in Minnesota catching Pike, Walleye, and Crappie. He was a proud member of Grandview Lodge #1112 AF&AM in Peoria and Abbas Grotto in East Peoria.

Daddy had a stroke 7 years ago that forever changed his life, paralyzing his right side and affecting his speech. We know he is in Heaven now and no longer in pain.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy W. Bish and Eva G. Shipley. He is survived by his wife Linda Jones, 2 daughters, Terri McInturff (Rocky), Church Hill, TN, and Joy Muir (Todd), Mapleton, Ill., one son, David D. Jones (Jonesy), Crab Orchard, KY, brother Bobby J. Jones (Donna), Peoria, Ill, sisters Beryl Bowman (Jim) and Marion Byrd both of Kingsport, TN, 3 grandchildren, Kyndall Jones, Trey McInturff, 1 great granddaughter, Mattie McInturff and a great grandson due in May.

His funeral was held at Woodland Chapel with burial at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, Ill.

