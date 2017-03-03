H. Kyle Greene

Kyle worked for Eastman for 41 years and he was a charter member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

Kyle was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Vivian Lawson Greene; two brothers, Grant Greene, and John Greene; and two sisters, Unav Godsey, and Jessie Boggs. He is survived by his son, Benny Greene; daughter, Tina Almany and husband Jack; two step-grandchildren, Scott Almany, and Amy Thompson; and one sister, Ruth Horne. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, immediately following the visitation with Pastor Roy Graves officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Mausoleum with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church - Building Fund. Contributions can be mailed to Sunnyside Baptist Church, 406 Cooks Valley Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

