Louise was a committed Christian who loved every one especially her church family at Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ, Mt. Carmel, TN. She was a graduate of Lynn View High School and retired from the Piccadilly Cafeteria following eighteen years of service.

Her hobbies included working puzzles, cross-word puzzles, gardening and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her aunts, Ruth Tipton (Carl), Edith Barker, Marie Love (Charlie); uncle, Harold Rogers (Alma); special care-giver Phyllis Gwin; several cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:00 pm Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Garland Tipton and Pastor Luther Russell officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of the Good Shepherd. Serving as pallbearers, Larry Rogers, Phillip Tompkins, Charlie Love, Brian Mann, Danny Blakenbeckler and Jeffery Melton. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.

The care of Glenna Louise Crider and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.