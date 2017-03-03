He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Sherri” Kite; one son, Kim Kite; his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Don is survived by his daughter, Amanda Lawrence and husband Jeremy; two sons, Roger W. Conkin, Jr. and wife Tracy, and J.T. Kite and wife Amy; six grandchildren, Chase Lawrence, Trevor Lawrence, Olivia Lawrence, Morgan Kite, Maggie Kite, and Eric Banks; one brother, Dana Kite and wife Giftie; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Salley and Rev. Vic Wallace officiating. Masonic rites will be provided by Johnson Lodge No. 274 F.&A.M.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Don Kite.