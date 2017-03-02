Born August2 ,1942, he grew up in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, he loved to fly his J3Piper Cub and drive his 66 MGB (or anything else) faster than it was meant to go. This led foot trait was passed on to at least of 3 of his 6 children. A master craftsman and skilled artist, who used his talents along with his generous heart to help friends and strangers in need.

Proceeded in death by his Father; William Fred Hayes, Paternal Grandparents; William Samuel and Bessie Delaney Hayes and maternal Grandparents; Carson and Hattie Barker.

Survivors: Daughters; Tammie Hayes Smith (Eric M). Angel N. Hayes Wiggam (Doug)

Sons: William A. Hayes, Jeffrey T. Hayes, Curtis A. Hayes and Steven L. Hayes

Mother: Allene Roop, Sisters: Lois Hayes, Norma Stuart (Jimmy), Alice Ragsdale (Joe) and Wanda Morris (Ronnie)

Brother: William Roger Hayes (Ruth Ann)

Grandchildren: Christopher Sutherland, Danny Lee Castro, Morgan Hayes, Kaitlyn Hayes, Caleb M. Smith, Alexis Hayes, Lilian D. Smith and Bella Hayes Wiggam

Three Nieces and Six Nephews.

The family of Vernon Douglas Hayes will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:oopm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Wheeler united Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Brown Officiating, with Service to follow at 7:00pm

Pallbearers: Curtis A. Hayes, Steven L. Hayes, Eric M. Smith, Christopher A. Sutherland, Charlie Stanberry Jr., Harley Stanberry and Caleb M. Smith

Honorary Pallbearers: Roger Dale Pennington, Ernie Blevins, Buford Brown, David Johnson, Fred Combs, Tommie Shepard, Nick Parsons and Garland Taylor.

Committal Services will be conducted at 3:00pm on Saturday, March , 2017 at Laurel Valley Cemetery in Konnarock, VA.

The Family would like to thank Sally Blackburn FNT, Twin City Medical and Staff, MSHA Home Health and Hospice Care Team.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church. 211 N. Sanders Street Blountville, Tennessee 37617.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Vernon Douglas Hayes Family

