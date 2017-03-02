logo

Vada Mae Jones Bennett

Vada Mae Jones Bennett, age 83, passed away March 1, 2017, at her home after an extended illness. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Enoch and Emily Azalee Jones; sisters, Juanita (Henry) Bowery, Anna (Roy) Petry, Mary Jones and Faye Roslan; brothers, Claude (Charlotte) Jones and Mickey Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fred Bennett; children, Danny (Cheryl) Bennett and Regina (Brance) Hagood; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Steffey, Aaron Bennett, Kristen (Grant) Morgan, and Ethan Hagood; great grandchildren, Jayleigh and Maela Steffey; sisters, Jean (Bill) Martin, Judy (Michael) Gage; brother, Jack (Doris) Jones; brother-in-law, Mike Roslan; and sister-in-law, Linda Jones Bryson.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Paula Garland, Erica Hicks and Amedisys Hospice. A special thank you to Melissa Thurman for her care and support.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Anderson and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com. 