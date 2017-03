He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Kita Gibson; sister, Andrea Haines and husband, Thomas; niece, Jaycee Mumpower; nephew, Liam Haines; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends. He truly loved being an uncle to Jaycee and Liam. His family is so proud of him for his military service to his country.

The family will receive friends at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, Virginia on Saturday, March 4th from 4 to 6 p.m. with military honors at 6 p.m.