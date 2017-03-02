Noleka was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Ford P. Murph and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Murph; daughter, Lanna M. Taylor and husband, Stan Taylor; a beloved granddaughter, Shanna Elgin and husband, Eric Elgin; two great grandchildren, Selah and Easton Elgin and each one of her family members and beloved friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.

A private Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of Devotion.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org

The care of Noleka “Nicky” Nickels Murph and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.