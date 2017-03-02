She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Baxter, her parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Ellen Fisher; son, Van Baxter and wife, Diane; 4 grandchildren, Adam and David Baxter, Sarah Coulthard, and Will Fisher; 3 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Erin and Chloe; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the staff at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab for the excellent care that was given to Margaret.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. David Tully officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fall Branch UMC c/o Jerry Deakins, 272 Melody Lane, Fall Branch, TN 37656, or to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Margaret Baxter.