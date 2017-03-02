Jimmy was born in Auxier, Kentucky on February 29th, 1936 to the late James and Draxie Hopson. He served his country in the United States Air Force from September 1954 until September 1962 and received a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kentucky. After retirement he did volunteer work educating those who could not read or write. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Sammie Hopson, Alex “Webb” Hopson, Glenn Hopson, Palmer Dean Hopson and Eileen Davis along with his daughter, Charlotte Raye Yavorosky.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Barbara Ruth Hopson; sister, Opal June Toth; three sons and one daughter, Phillip James Hopson, Mark Edward Hopson, Jerry Wayne Hopson and Melanie Ann Hopson; and seven grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.altz.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the Hopson family and be viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Jimmy Ray Hopson and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.