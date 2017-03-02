logo

no avatar

Glenna McQueen Trent

• Today at 3:55 PM

KINGSPORT - Glenna McQueen Trent 94, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Glenna was born in Johnson County, TN (Shady Valley) and moved to Kingsport in 1942. She was a member of Eastern Star #198 of Kingsport and also a member of Holston Valley Medical Center Auxillary. Glenna attended Belvue Christian Church. She retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 32 years of service.

Glenna is preceded in death by her husband, Carson R. Trent; 5 sisters, Irene Kress, Pauline Blevins, Viola Blevins, Elva Black, Wilcie Fleenor; 4 brothers, Chester McQueen, Walter McQueen, Elmer McQueen, and C.E. McQueen.

Survivors include several nieces and nieces along with great nieces and nephews; caregiver, Bonnie Dougherty; special friend, Bill Burke.

The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. John Owston officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Trent family.