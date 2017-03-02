Glenna McQueen Trent

Glenna is preceded in death by her husband, Carson R. Trent; 5 sisters, Irene Kress, Pauline Blevins, Viola Blevins, Elva Black, Wilcie Fleenor; 4 brothers, Chester McQueen, Walter McQueen, Elmer McQueen, and C.E. McQueen.

Survivors include several nieces and nieces along with great nieces and nephews; caregiver, Bonnie Dougherty; special friend, Bill Burke.

The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. John Owston officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Trent family.